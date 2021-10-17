Video: Patrick Vieira rates the job Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is preparing to return to the Emirates Stadium as Crystal Palace manager tomorrow night as the two sides meet in the Premier League.

The Frenchman is one of the Gunners’ greatest ever players, and it’s fair to say the club has gone pretty far downhill since he left.

Watch below as Vieira discusses Arsenal’s decline and also gives his take on how well Mikel Arteta has done in difficult circumstances…

Vieira didn’t give too much away on his views of specific details of Arteta’s management, but he praised his character for remaining in control of the situation despite difficult results and media pressure.