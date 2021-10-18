Arsenal have reportedly held surprise transfer talks with Real Madrid over a swap deal that would see Alexandre Lacazette move to the Bernabeu in exchange for Gareth Bale.

The Gunners are open to offloading Lacazette in January due to his contract coming to an end in the summer, meaning he could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer.

Arsenal hope to use Real Madrid’s long-standing interest in Lacazette to their advantage, with Bale a surprise target on their agenda for the winter, according to Defensa Central.

The Wales international is not playing regularly for Madrid and will surely be leaving the club in the near future, having spent last season on loan at Tottenham – his second spell with the north London side.

It would be hugely controversial if Bale ended up playing for Spurs’ rivals Arsenal, but it seems Mikel Arteta is keen to give him another chance in the Premier League.

There could surely be room for the 32-year-old in Arteta’s squad, with Nicolas Pepe not performing as expected in his time in England so far, while Willian also proved a hugely disappointing signing and recently left the club.

Bale may not be at the very peak of his powers any longer, but he did well in his loan stint back at Spurs last season, so could have something to offer Arsenal, even if only on a fairly short-term basis.