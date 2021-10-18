Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been offered to a host of top clubs by his agent Mino Raiola.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are said to be among the teams being approached over Pogba, along with Barcelona, according to Sport.

One issue, however, is that Barcelona feel they can’t afford Pogba, while Sport add that they’re also slightly suspicious that Raiola is only making these offers as a ploy to get his client a pay rise at Man Utd.

The France international is nearing the end of his current contract at Old Trafford and could be one of the biggest names available on a free transfer next summer if things don’t change soon.

Red Devils fans will likely be a bit divided on Pogba’s future, but he’s shown some improvement in recent times and is surely worth keeping.

Even if Pogba has never quite shown his very best form in a red shirt, he’s far from the only top talent to struggle to settle in this side, and it may be that a change in manager would sort that out.

The 28-year-old may also have done well to move to somewhere like Barcelona, where the style of play might have been a better fit for his abilities, but that now looks to be off the cards.

Raiola may represent some of the biggest names in world football, but his slightly shady reputation now seems to be working against him.