Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was recently snubbed for a nomination for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Controversial as ever with its nominees, the Ballon d’Or is really up for grabs this year, with no consensus on who should win the trophy.

Lionel Messi is once again in contention. Robert Lewandowski is too, and considering he was robbed of the award last year he may feel aggrieved to not have one in his personal accolades. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema have also been strong shouts over the last few weeks, with Chelsea’s own Jorginho and Mason Mount also getting nominations, with the former another big contender to win it due to him winning the Euros as well with Italy.

However, just one goalkeeper was nominated this year, despite there being at least one other who arguably should have been nominated alongside Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma.

One of those other options would have likely been none other than the aforementioned Mendy.

The 29-year-old has been in superb form this calendar year, conceding just three times in Chelsea’s Champions League road to glory.

The Blues stopper has also been in terrific form this season, and has, according to the numbers, prevented three more goals than an average keeper would be expected to.

Based on the shots on target he has faced, Édouard Mendy has prevented more goals than any other 'keeper in the Premier League so far this season. The safest pair of hands in the league. ? pic.twitter.com/5PCTOo35vI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 18, 2021

The Senegal International has faced 6.1 xGOT, which means that of the shots he has faced that have been on target, 6.1 of them would have been expected to fly in the back of the net.

However, Mendy has only conceded three goals, meaning that he has prevented 3.1 goals, which is the best in the division.

Fellow Senegal International Sadio Mane recently added his voice to those of outrage when the list was revealed to not include Mendy.

Via Metro, Mane told reporters: “It is unacceptable. I do not understand, these are things to deplore.”

Against Brentford, Mendy was the saviour for his side as they came under pressure late on as the hosts pushed for an equaliser. Fortunately for his team, Mendy came out the victor thanks to two big saves in the dying minutes.

The 1-0 win they got has left them top of the table, and with a relatively easy fixture list in the coming up they will want to maximise all their opportunities to get points, while other big guns such as Liverpool and Manchester City play tougher rivals in their upcoming games.