Confirmed Arsenal line-up vs. Crystal Palace: Aubameyang leads line as Arteta names strong 11

Arsenal will welcome club legend Patrick Viera back to London when the Gunners take on Crystal Palace in Monday night’s Premier League match.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has picked up their form in recent weeks and is currently on a five-game unbeaten run, in all competitions.

Looking to improve on their 13th place position in the Premier League table, a win on Monday against Viera’s Eagles will send the Gunners up to ninth – their highest position of the season so far.

Elsewhere, Palace will be equally as hopeful they can take something away from the game after being beaten just twice in their first seven domestic matches.

However, getting the best of an on-form Arsenal will be a tricky challenge – especially in front of a packed Emirates Stadium.

Nevertheless, now managed by former midfielder Viera, the home crowd will likely ensure their French legend returns to a warm welcome.

However, sentiments aside – ahead of the important clash, Arteta has named a strong starting 11 that includes new defensive duo Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, as well as an offensive attacking line featuring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of young sensation Emile Smith Rowe.