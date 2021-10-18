Cristiano Ronaldo may still be the lethal finisher he’s always been, but at the age of 36, there’s no doubt he’s not putting in the yards he used to.

Manchester United will surely have known that when they re-signed the Portuguese superstar from Juventus this summer, but it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t quite tweaked his team enough to accommodate the veteran forward.

See below as some useful stats reveal the huge extent of the problem, with Ronaldo pressing a lot less than any other Premier League forward at the moment.

If you look closely, he’s even pressing half as much as the next lowest player on the list…

This shouldn’t necessarily be a huge problem, given what Ronaldo offers in terms of goals, but it still requires extra work from other players, and it’s a delicate balance to strike.

Man Utd are arguably too flawed in other areas to really make this kind of system work, with Solskjaer also showing his inexperience in this kind of job, having never before coached such a big name.

Something has to change soon or Ronaldo might start to become more of a hinderance than a help for MUFC.