Chelsea offered transfer of Mino Raiola client to fill important role

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs to be offered the transfer of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt by his agent Mino Raiola.

The Netherlands international is one of the finest young centre-backs in world football, but he’s arguably struggled to show his true potential since leaving Ajax for Juventus.

According to Calciomercato, his agent Raiola is now keen to get De Ligt a move, and has had some contact with Chelsea and other top clubs about a possible transfer deal.

The report suggests this could be complicated due to Juve’s high asking price for De Ligt, but Chelsea fans will no doubt hope there is a chance they can bring the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

This link has come about amid transfer rumours over Antonio Rudiger’s Chelsea future, with the Germany international heading towards the end of his contract with the Blues.

Chelsea will surely hope to keep hold of the in-form Rudiger, but Todo Fichajes suggest he’s now leaning towards leaving the club, and if he does, then De Ligt could be an ideal replacement.

Even without taking Rudiger’s situation into account, CFC also need to think about a long-term successor to Thiago Silva, who recently turned 37 and who surely cannot play at the very highest level for much longer.

De Ligt, by contrast, has his best years ahead of him and could be one of the top defensive players in the world for the next decade or more.