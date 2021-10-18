Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi is reportedly a transfer target for both Arsenal and Leicester City, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Norway international has shown real promise in his time at the St Mary’s Stadium, as well as during two loan spells at Scottish giants Celtic.

Elyounoussi is now being monitored closely by both Arsenal and Leicester ahead of a potential deal, and one imagines the 27-year-old could make a fine signing for both these sides.

Arsenal would no doubt benefit from bringing in alternatives to Nicolas Pepe, who has been a flop at the Emirates Stadium since his big-money move a few years ago.

Leicester, meanwhile, might also do well to improve their options in the attacking midfield department amid doubts over James Maddison’s future, with the England international continuing to attract admiring glances from bigger clubs.

Elyounoussi might not be the biggest name in the world, but his recent improvement means this interest is fully deserved, and it will be interesting to see where it leads.