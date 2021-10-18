Former Everton and Real Madrid player James Rodriguez has suffered a nightmare start to his career in Qatar.

Rodriguez, who joined Qatari side Al Rayyan just last month, featured for his new team against Al Duhail.

Al Duhail won the game 3-0 with Rodriguez failing to impress his new fans.

The victors Al Duhail have continued their unbeaten start to their domestic campaign thanks to their 3-0 win over the Colombian’s new team.

The 30-year-old starred for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup, winning the goal of the tournament award and the golden boot and subsequently earning a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, he never hit the heights promised at the World Cup, and failed to really make his mark in the Spanish capital. Although he did make 125 appearances overall, scoring 37 times and assisting 42 times.

Rodriguez moved on loan to Bayern Munich in 2017 with the hope of reigniting his career and spent two seasons on loan with The Bavarians before his loan there ended.

After another year with Madrid, he left to join Carlo Ancelotti at Everton on a free transfer. But when Ancelotti left the blue half of Merseyside to rejoin Madrid, Rodriguez was frozen out of the club and had no intention of playing either.

Following a summer of trying to force a move away he finally got his wish when his current side Al Rayyan came calling last month.

Whether or not he can deliver remains to be seen, as he will need time to adjust to a new league, a new team, and a new climate.