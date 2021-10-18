Despite spending upwards of £100m on some of football’s best talent in the summer transfer window, Manchester United are struggling.

Having won just twice in their last seven matches, in all competitions, there is now mounting pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Although the Norweigan will always be remembered as a club legend following his goalscoring heroics during the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, now in the dugout – even some of the club’s most hardened supporters appear to be losing patience.

One of Solskjaer’s biggest problems continues to be his refusal to play midfielder Donny van de Beek, who was signed during the summer window of 2020.

Having started just four Premier League matches since his arrival well over 12-months ago, van de Beek continues to be overlooked by his manager – despite the side’s poor performances.

Speaking about the Dutchman’s lack of playing time, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who spoke on The United Stand, admitted that he believes Solskjaer now wants to prove that his team can win games without the need to rely on van de Beek.

“My feeling is Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] wants to show he can win without van de Beek,” Romano said. “This is the feeling I have and this is not a good feeling.

“Because when these kind of things are happening means that the situation is not so good around the team.”

It goes without saying, should Romano’s assessment prove to be accurate, Solskjaer is certainly playing a risky game.

Seemingly sticking by his decision not to mix his midfield selections up, the Red Devils’ current form, which is proving to be a huge sticking point, could very well end up costing the Norweigan his job.