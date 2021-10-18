Following their recent eye-watering £300m takeover, Newcastle United are now widely expected to dismiss manager Steve Bruce and look to replace him with a more prestigious tactician.

However, the Magpies may not be the only club in England’s top-flight on the lookout for a new manager.

Manchester United, led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have won just two of their last seven matches, in all competitions, with their latest defeat coming by way of a 4-2 thrashing against Leicester City last weekend.

Given his side’s poor run of form, which followed a bumper summer of recruitment that included signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and bringing club legend Cristiano Ronaldo back from Juventus, Solskjaer certainly appears to be on borrowed time.

Although very few top-tier managers are currently out of work, one name who is available is former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte.

Having also enjoyed successful spells at Chelsea and Juventus, Conte has lifted eight major trophies as a manager and his experience as a proven winner is what is making him a strong candidate to either succeed Solskjaer or kick start Newcastle’s new era.

Speaking recently on Sky Sports (as quoted by MEN) about which club the Italian mastermind may be more drawn to, pundit and former player Jamie Redknapp said: “You need the right man managing the team, he’s still going to be the most important man, he sets the tempo, he sets good examples, to find a good manager right now, there’s mooted about Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Antonio Conte, Conte maybe has one eye on what’s going on at Man United.”

Although it is still unknown exactly how close Solskjaer is to losing the backing of the board, given the side’s recent results, which have included defeats to Young Boys, West Ham and Aston Villa, as well as Leicester City, and with a ridiculously tough set of fixtures on the horizon, fans will certainly be fearing the worse for their legendary 1999 treble winner.

