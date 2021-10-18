Man City facing accusations of nepotism as staff unhappy with recent appointment

Several members of Manchester City’s backroom staff have made accusations that the club is guilty of nepotism following a recent appointment.

Sources within Manchester City have told CaughtOffside that the club has recently recruited a new coach for their under-15s side.

Despite taking several applications from candidates suitably qualified for the role, the Citizens’ hierarchy has opted to give the job to the son of the City Football Group’s managing director of Global Football – Brian Marwood.

Marwood’s son, James, has a history of working in the football industry and is also credited with enjoying several years playing as a midfielder for Blyth Spartans.

However, CaughtOffside understands that the club’s decision to appoint Marwood over other well-experienced candidates has not gone down well among other staff members.

It has been revealed to us that several members of the club’s backroom staff have made complaints about Marwood’s appointment, citing nepotism as the only reason he was awarded the role.

Our source has told us that they expect the Citizens to deal with the staff complaints in line with their policies and procedures for internal matters.