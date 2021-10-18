(Photos) Adidas could be set to launch controversial anti-Glazer Man United kit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Adidas are rumoured to be launching a commemorative new Manchester United kit that will remake the green and gold 1992 away kit.

According to Twitter user @UtdDistrict, via Stretty News, the kits will go on sale to the general public in December. The kit will be released in the same fashion as last seasons 1994 away kit remake.

The kit in question will not be worn by any players and will instead only be worn by fans who purchase the kits.

This new rumoured kit has the potential to be extremely controversial, seeing as the colours of green and gold, worn by Newton Heath before it became Manchester United football club, have become synonymous with anti-glazer protests since they became majority shareholders in the club.

Anti-glazer protests have been ever-present at the club in recent years, with large protests outside the ground following the failed attempt to induct The Red Devils into the failed European Super League.

More Stories / Latest News
Stat highlights how unlucky Chelsea star was to be snubbed for Ballon d’Or
Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden diagnosed with testicular cancer
Opinion: Signing Ronaldo could cost Solskjaer his job at Manchester United

Whether there is any truth to the rumours remains to be seen, but for one reason or another, it will be interesting to see how this might unfold.

More Stories Adidas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.