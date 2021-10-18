Manchester United reportedly missed out on two potential midfield signings over the summer, much to the frustration of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils focused on strengthening their attack with deals for Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, while Raphael Varane also came in to bolster the defence, but midfield remains an area of weakness in this squad.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club were considering some targets in that department, but Declan Rice was deemed to be too expensive, while Eduardo Camavinga’s preference was to join Real Madrid.

The report suggests links with the likes of Leon Goretzka and Aurelien Tchouameni were not accurate, so it’s Rice and Camavinga that were perhaps the best hope for United in the middle of the park.

MUFC fans will undoubtedly be frustrated that these deals didn’t work out, but at the same time, one has to wonder if the club would have been right to back Solskjaer yet again after so much recent spending.

Donny van de Beek joined United under Solskjaer and has barely played, despite looking potentially like just the kind of player the team is missing at the moment.

And while question marks remain over the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic, it perhaps makes sense that Man Utd could’ve done with selling someone before splashing out on yet another signing in this position.