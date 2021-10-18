Manchester United players are reportedly starting to have major doubts about Jadon Sancho following his big transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The England international has not yet scored a single goal or provided a single assist to his team-mates, and has generally looked very underwhelming in pretty much every game he’s played for Man Utd so far.

It remains to be seen if Sancho just needs a bit more time to settle, but the Transfer Window Podcast paint a worrying picture of his situation at Old Trafford, with his team-mates not at all impressed with him.

It’s claimed in the podcast that several United players have been left surprised at how poor Sancho has been on the pitch, but also by an apparent poor attitude and sloppiness in training as well.

“The information I’ve had from a couple of sources at Manchester United is that there are worries within the camp,” Duncan Castles said.

“There are a number of worries from Sancho’s team-mates about a number of things they’ve seen from Sancho so far. On the pitch, certainly, we’ve all seen that he has not achieved the levels that he produced at Dortmund. Interestingly at Dortmund he had periods when he was exceptional, and period when he didn’t perform so well. So I think the hope from Manchester United is that he’s in one of those down-times, coupled with the adaptation process that pretty much every player goes through.

“But what I’m hearing from the players is that it’s not just on the pitch … They are saying he’s also been poor in training, making mistakes that they wouldn’t expect from a player of that status, and also that his attitude has been poor. I’m told there are major question marks from the players over whether Manchester United have made a mistake in signing Sancho.”

Sancho looked a hugely promising talent at Dortmund, but it’s just not happened for him so far with the Red Devils, and it’s interesting how quickly it seems he’s raised question marks from the rest of the dressing room.

The 21-year-old could surely turn things around and improve his reputation very quickly once he settles into the team, so fans will hope this is just a bit of a blip and that some of the other players in the squad are overreacting to an extent.