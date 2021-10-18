Surprise candidate to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United emerges

Following their recent bumper takeover, Newcastle United are now expected to replace manager Steve Bruce.

Despite being linked with several names, the latest manager to emerge as a candidate to succeed Bruce is Derby County manager and former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney.

That’s according to a recent report from SportBible, who claims Rooney is one name on the Magpies’ wish-list.

Other names understood to be high on the club’s shortlist, according to The Times, include Roberto Martinez, Unai Emery and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

However, following these latest reports, it would appear that the Northerners’ new hierarchy are still undecided on who the right man to lead the club’s new era is.

Rooney, 35, has done a decent job during his first job as a professional manager.

Having taken the Rams’ reins last year, the former England international, although contending with the club’s administration, has successfully ensured their Championship survival.

Perhaps now looking for his next managerial challenge, leading Newcastle United in what is set to be a hugely exciting period, aided by their newfound wealth, could certainly propel the 35-year-old’s resume into a category of its own.

Following Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, Bruce is now on thin ice and is likely to be relieved of his duties before the side face Crystal Palace on Saturday.