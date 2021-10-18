The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Liverpool dominating, but Leicester City players slightly harshly overlooked.

The Foxes beat Manchester United 4-2 with a hugely impressive performance at the King Power Stadium, even if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also rather gifted them one or two of the goals with some sloppy defending.

Caglar Soyuncu is the only Leicester player in the team below from BBC Sport‘s Garth Crooks, even though there is a pretty strong case for the likes of Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy to be involved as well.

Elsewhere, Tottenham fans will be happy, with their improved performance seeing them win 3-2 away to Newcastle and earning rare team of the week appearances for Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele.

We also have big names like Kevin De Bruyne and Declan Rice involved, but there’s no question that Liverpool’s players fully deserve their selection after such a convincing win away to Watford.

The Reds thrashed the Hornets 5-0, with Roberto Firmino hitting a hat-trick, while Mohamed Salah netted another stunning solo effort not too dissimilar to his recent strike against Manchester City.

In a way, Virgil van Dijk is the surprise inclusion from Jurgen Klopp’s side as Liverpool were such an attacking force against a poor Watford side that there wasn’t a huge amount for their defence to do.