(Video) Christian Benteke fires Crystal Palace level vs. Arsenal

Despite falling behind early in the first half against Arsenal thanks to a Pierre Emerick Aubameyang strike, Crystal Palace, led by Gunners legend Patrick Viera, have dragged themselves level.

With the game’s second half in its infancy, Eagles striker Christian Benteke found him presented with a golden opportunity to level proceedings and the striker did not disappoint.

Having forced his way through on goal, the commanding forward then found himself facing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

MORE: Confirmed Arsenal line-up vs. Crystal Palace: Aubameyang leads line as Arteta names strong 11

After gathering his composure, Benteke proceeded to slot the ball home and into the Gunners’ net.

As things currently stand in the Premier League table, Arsenal moves up to 12th with Palace still in 14th place.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct