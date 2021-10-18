(Video) Crystal Palace midfielder booked for violently kicking through Arsenal’s Saka

Currently, in action against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Crystal Palace are looking to avoid defeat for the third time this season.

Despite trailing one nill following an early Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike, the Eagles have fought back well and are far from out of the tie.

However, despite there being some decent football on display, one of the biggest talking points from the first half will be whether or not referee Mike Dean should have shown midfielder James McArthur a red card.

In an attempt to clear a loose ball, the Palace midfielder ended up going right through the back of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Clearly injuring his opponent in what was a truly reckless challenge, Dean decided that the best course of action was to show McArthur just a yellow card.

You can see the poorly timed challenge below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports