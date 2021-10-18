(Video) Crystal Palace’s Edouard silences Emirates with in-off-the-crossbar rocket

Despite being a club legend, Arsenal fans will be sick of the sight of former midfielder and current Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera.

Currently, in action against the Eagles in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners would have been hopeful they could continue their recent run of good form.

However, with just 15-minutes left to play at the Emirates Stadium, it is Palace who has taken a shock lead.

Despite taking the lead through an early Pierre Emerick Aubameyang strike, the Gunners have fallen behind following a remarkable Palace comeback.

A second-half equaliser from Christian Benteke levelled proceedings before summer signing Odsonne Edouard fired home an absolute rocket just after the 70-minute mark.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct