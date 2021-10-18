Video: Great moment as crowd applauds the doctor who saved Newcastle fan’s life in Tottenham game

What a moment this was, as the Newcastle supporters welcomed this doctor back into the crowd after he saved another fan’s life!
There was a worrying break to yesterday’s match between Newcastle and Tottenham as someone had to receive treatment in the crowd for what was clearly a very serious problem.
Luckily, this doctor in the stands stepped up and got a hero’s reception when he returned to his seat!
The doctor in the crowd who helped save the Newcastle United fan’s life.
What an absolute hero ?pic.twitter.com/keD2ycinuD
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 18, 2021