Video: Great moment as crowd applauds the doctor who saved Newcastle fan’s life in Tottenham game

What a moment this was, as the Newcastle supporters welcomed this doctor back into the crowd after he saved another fan’s life!

There was a worrying break to yesterday’s match between Newcastle and Tottenham as someone had to receive treatment in the crowd for what was clearly a very serious problem.

Luckily, this doctor in the stands stepped up and got a hero’s reception when he returned to his seat!

