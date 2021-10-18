(Video) Lacazette salvages point vs. Crystal Palace following last-gasp scramble

Mikel Arteta will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after striker Alexandre Lacazette popped up at the death to salvage his side a hard-fought point against Crystal Palace.

Monday night’s Premier League match at the Emirates saw former Gunners midfielder Patrick Viera return as an opposition manager but after putting all sentiments aside, Arteta’s men did all they could to dampen the returning Frenchman’s mood.

Despite rescuing a late draw, Monday night didn’t quite go to plan for the Gunners, who, with just seconds left, found themselves trailing 2-1 following a stunning second-half strike from Odsonne Edouard.

Determined not to give up though, Arteta’s Arsenal struck back in dramatic fashion and following a scramble inside Palace’s box, eventually saw their efforts rewarded by way of a Lacazette 95th-minute goal.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct