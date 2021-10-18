(Video) Lacazette salvages point vs. Crystal Palace following last-gasp scramble

Mikel Arteta will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after striker Alexandre Lacazette popped up at the death to salvage his side a hard-fought point against Crystal Palace.
Monday night’s Premier League match at the Emirates saw former Gunners midfielder Patrick Viera return as an opposition manager but after putting all sentiments aside, Arteta’s men did all they could to dampen the returning Frenchman’s mood.
Despite rescuing a late draw, Monday night didn’t quite go to plan for the Gunners, who, with just seconds left, found themselves trailing 2-1 following a stunning second-half strike from Odsonne Edouard.
Determined not to give up though, Arteta’s Arsenal struck back in dramatic fashion and following a scramble inside Palace’s box, eventually saw their efforts rewarded by way of a Lacazette 95th-minute goal.
Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct
I have said it time without number that Arteta is not my ideal man to coach Arsenal because he is still a learner as far as coaching are concern tell me the reason he can not start Lacazette only bringing him when the match is almost gone he should begin to learn fast as a coach football had gone out of try your luck he must stop fielding players on whom you want he must start fielding players on whom that is needful for a particular match Lacazette didn’t go anywhere as such he is fresh yet Arteta still went ahead to field those that are coming back from international duties the result is what we see today so the earlier the better to replace Arteta very soon good coaches will be hard to find because good coaches are being signed by serious clubs who need results