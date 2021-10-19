Arsenal legend names the player who’s given Mikel Arteta an interesting selection headache

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Alexandre Lacazette has given Gunners manager Mikel Arteta a major selection headache upfront.

The Frenchman isn’t a regular starter in Arteta’s side at the moment, but he came off the bench to score an important equaliser for Arsenal against Crystal Palace last night.

Palace had taken a surprise 2-1 lead at the Emirates Stadium, but Lacazette’s fine finishing ability ensured Arsenal escaped with a point, and Wright was impressed with the way he took his goal.

Many Arsenal fans will likely feel that Lacazette is a slightly underrated member of this squad, especially as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to play regularly even though his form has dipped a great deal in the last year or so.

Wright has suggested that the Lacazette issue is a tricky one for Arteta, however, as it’s hard to fit both him and Aubameyang into the starting line up, unless the Spanish tactician changes his formation and shifts Aubameyang into an unfavoured wide role.

“He’s somebody that plays a different kind of striking role than Aubameyang plays and it’s very tough to get them both in the side,” Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“If Lacazette is in the side then Aubameyang plays out on the left which is not his most potent position.

“Aubameyang wants to be down the centre with those three guys, [Bukayo] Saka, [Martin] Odegaard and [Emile] Smith Rowe, in behind to give him the ball.”