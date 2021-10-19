Barcelona are preparing the final details in order to complete the new contract of La Masia graduate Ansu Fati.

According to journalist Fernando Polo via Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana will give Fati a new contact until 2026.

Romano also reports that the club have always been confident in their negotiations with the 18-year-old and his agent.

Barcelona are prepared to complete the agreement with Ansu Fati over new contract until June 2026, @ffpolo reports. Negotiations now at final stages – but still waiting on paperworks. ?? #FCB Barça have always been ‘optimistic and confident’ after talks with his agent Mendes. https://t.co/wHJhRgo4L3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021

This new contract comes just mere days after Barcelona also signed up another 18-year-old Spaniard to their books long term, that time in the form of Young Player of the tournament for EURO 2020 Pedri.

Pedri’s contract is extremely significant for Barcelona because it holds a new club record for the largest release clause in a contract, standing at a whopping €1 billion.

Ansu Fati made his breakthrough a bit before Pedri did, but injuries last season stalled his progress and limited him to just 10 appearances in all competitions.

Fati is already 40% of the way to surpassing his appearances last season, and he will no doubt hope he can stay fitter this season in order to try and help Barca stay near the top of the La Liga tree.

In total he has made 47 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and also registering five assists.

Barcelona are currently struggling, and find themselves down in seventh place in La Liga and winless in their Champions League group after two games.

With club legend Lionel Messi leaving in the summer, Barca really need to secure talents like Fati and Pedri to give them hope of getting back to their best in the future.

Messi, along with the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta, rose through the club’s academy to become stars for the senior side and help them achieve great success, and after so many poor recent signings, it might be best to build around Fati and Pedri to get back to where they want to be.