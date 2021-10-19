Chelsea set to offer midfield maestro bumper new contract

Considered one of England’s brightest prospects, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly set to be rewarded by way of a bumper new club contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal, who claims Chelsea’s hierarchy are preparing to make the attacking midfielder one of the club’s highest-paid players.

Since forcing his way into the side’s first team in 2019, following a hugely successful loan with Derby County, Mount, 22, has since grown to become one of Thomas Tuchel’s most valuable attackers.

Echoing just how important Mount is to his plans, Tuchel, who spoke about the 22-year-old last month told Chelsea’s in-house media team that he finds it difficult not to select him for games.

“Sometimes we are a bit worried,” Tuchel said. “But on the other side he seems to deal so good with all the minutes and all the load that he has that it’s sometimes very hard to leave him out because he looks fresh, he comes with a smile.”

It is understood that the midfielder currently earns around £75,000-per week. However, after enjoying a meteoric rise, the player now feels he should be put into the same financial bracket as the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

It has been noted that while the Blues are prioritising tying down defensive duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on new long-term deals, Mount is likely to be next in line and could see his wages as much as double, despite his deal not ending until 2024.

Should Chelsea successfully manage to extend the contracts of both Rudiger and Christensen, as well as Mount, the side would have undoubtedly taken a major step in ensuring a solid core of experienced first-team players remain committed to the club’s long-term vision.

Since making his senior debut, Mount has gone on to feature in 116 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 33 goals for the Blues, along the way.