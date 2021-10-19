Chelsea are reportedly planning to recall Billy Gilmour from his loan spell at Norwich City.

The Scotland international has not played as much as Chelsea would have liked so far this season, with Norwich clearly not prepared to make him a key part of their plans.

It may now be that Chelsea would do well to bring him back to Stamford Bridge for the second half of the season, either to find another loan club for him, or to make him more of a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Blues fans will no doubt have high hopes for Gilmour, who has shown great potential in his career so far, even if there’s plenty of competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

In truth, another loan move would probably be the best thing for Gilmour right now, with Norwich recently confirming: “There is no pressure for Gilmour to play. We are not here to develop players for other clubs, we are here to score points for this club.”

Chelsea will no doubt be disappointed at how this has worked out, but it seems they have the option to end this deal early, and that now looks likely ahead of January.