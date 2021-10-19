Newcastle United’s new owners could try their luck with a double raid on Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The Magpies will surely be looking to splash the cash after their recent Saudi takeover, with some big names bound to be in their sights now that they can compete with pretty much anyone in world football financially.

As Manchester City had to do, however, Newcastle will likely start slow before being able to realistically join the running for the Kylian Mbappes and Erling Haalands of this world, and 90min are linking them with Chelsea midfield duo Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The report claims that Barkley has already been offered to NUFC by intermediaries, while Loftus-Cheek is also on a list of targets deemed to be realistic for the club to bring in this winter.

Both Barkley and Loftus-Cheek have their qualities, even if the competition for places at Stamford Bridge means they haven’t had much playing time recently.

The duo went out on loan last season and it perhaps seems unlikely they have a long-term future in west London, so being part of the new project at St James’ Park could make sense for them.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope these transfer rumours develop into something more concrete in the weeks ahead.

Chelsea supporters, meanwhile, may be disappointed to see Loftus-Cheek moving on in particular, as he’s a homegrown player who previously showed so much potential.

The Blues might also want to think twice about letting both of these players go at once as it could leave them a little short of depth over a long and gruelling campaign.