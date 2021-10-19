Video: Cole Palmer makes it four as Man City run riot in Brugge

Tuesday night’s Champions League fixture against Club Brugge just keeps getting better and better for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

Two goals to the good before half-time thanks to a great Joao Cancelo strike and a Riyad Mahrez penalty, Kyle Walker got in on the act early in the second half before 19-year-old Cole Palmer, just minutes after coming on, fired home his first-ever Champions League goal after being set up by fellow substitute, Raheem Sterling.

No wonder all of his team-mates rushed to congratulate him.

19-year-old Cole Palmer scores his first Champions League goal for Man City! ? No nerves on the big stage ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/EUVdLzNj4g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport