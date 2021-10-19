Conte identifies first Man United signing if he succeeds Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the ropes at Manchester United and one name heavily linked with succeeding him is former Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte.

Despite Solskjaer still appearing to have the backing of the club’s board, a tough run of fixtures, including Saturday’s Premier League match against rivals Liverpool, could very well signal the end of the Norwegian’s tenure.

Should Solskjaer end up relieved of his duties in the near future, Conte is one of the leading candidates to replace him and according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Italian tactician has already identified who his first major signing would be.

It has been claimed that if the Italian were to take the reins at Old Trafford, he could look to raid former club Inter Milan in an attempt to add some much-needed quality to the Red Devils’ midfield.

The name being linked is midfielder Nicolo Barella – who, despite still being just 24-years-old, is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in Europe.

The player currently has three years left on his deal at Inter Milan, therefore, would likely cost close to £100m – however, given his wealth of top-flight experience, both domestically and internationally, combined with Conte, the 24-year-old could be the perfect signing for the Red Devils.