Declan Rice set for summer West Ham exit as Premier League trio circle

West Ham United do not want to sell Declan Rice, but with the Englishman having high ambitions, according to recent reports, this season could very well be the midfielder’s last with the Hammers.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the defensive midfielder has lofty ambitions to play in the Champions League – something he is unlikely to achieve while playing for West Ham United.

Although there were suggestions last summer that champions Manchester City were preparing to make an approach and make Rice, 22, Fernandino’s long-term successor – a bid failed to arrive and the England international remained with David Moyes’ side.

However, answering a fans’ question on whether or not Rice will remain with the club beyond next summer’s transfer window, The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas, wrote: “Realistically, this is likely to be Declan Rice’s last season with West Ham.”

Rice currently has three years left on his deal and that is likely to ensure that his employers have the upper hand when it comes to any potential negotiations.

However, it is a given that every player has a price and although the Hammers’ hierarchy is expected to demand an eye-watering sum, should one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, be willing to stump up the funds, an exit is almost certain to follow.

Rice has enjoyed an excellent rise since his emergence in West Ham United’s first-team.

Having also burst onto the international scene and grown to become one of Gareth Southgate’s most trusted senior players, the 22-year-old has been tipped to become one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe.

One former player who is a big admirer of the young midfielder is ex-Manchester United full-back Gary Neville, who, while assessing Rice’s performances recently (as quoted by Daily Mail), said: “I’ve always wondered if he would end up at a top team in centre back just because of the nature of the game.

“I think he meets the demands on players to be good on the ball, to drive with the ball. I think he’s a good defender as well. He’s got a massive physique and he’s got good speed.

“A holding midfield player in a top team, he definitely could do it. If you look at Liverpool and Fabinho in the next couple of years.

“And Manchester United with Fred and Matic. McTominay might be there for a couple of years but generally, there’s some jobs coming up.

“Jorginho, how long will he be at Chelsea? And Fernandinho at City as well.

“He will go to one of those top clubs and he’s got to prove he can deliver that jump.”

Since making his West Ham United debut, Rice has gone on to feature in 155 senior first-team matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals, along the way.