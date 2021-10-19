At just 22 years of age, West Ham star, Declan Rice, continues to lead by example for club and country.

As Hammers captain, Rice metaphorically towers above his contemporaries, and is surely an England skipper in the making too.

He showed again on Sunday against Everton just what a world class midfield exponent he is turning into, and the only worry for fans of the east Londoners must be how long the club can keep hold of the player for.

Someone of his calibre arguably needs to be playing in the Champions League, though even if West Ham could offer it if they have another great season, that may not be enough to keep hold of him.

Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher identified just what it was he brought to the Hammers midfield in their game against the Toffees, and it’s that level of performance that will arguably see the Premier League’s top teams interested in acquiring his services.

?? “The way I watched Declan Rice yesterday reminded me of a Roy Keane type of performance.” @Carra23 picks Declan Rice as his player of the weekend ?pic.twitter.com/uACds8HyCU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2021

The shame for the Hammers is that they’ve always, to this point at least, been regarded as a selling club.

When you think of the players who have come through their Academy, they could have a world-beating XI, but all of them ie Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, Frank Lampard etc., have sought their fortune elsewhere.

Something drastic will have to change if they don’t want Rice to follow suit.