Newcastle United are reportedly holding talks over hiring former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe to replace Steve Bruce.

The Magpies have so far stuck with Bruce, who was in the dugout for the defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, though it seems only a matter of time before a change is made after the club were bought out by a wealthy Saudi consortium.

Newcastle will surely have big ambitions, and the Daily Mirror now claim they could try to kick-start this new era by appointing Howe to replace Bruce imminently.

The ex-Cherries boss could be in line to take over for Newcastle’s upcoming clash with Crystal Palace, according to the report.

Big names like Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers have previously been linked with the Newcastle job, but Howe seems a very decent alternative for now.

The 43-year-old impressed a great deal during his time at Bournemouth, and it would be intriguing to see him back in the Premier League, especially at a club with more money to spend.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been talked up as possible future destinations for Howe in the past, but the role at St James’ Park would surely also be very tempting for him now.

