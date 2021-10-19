Rio Ferdinand tells Man Utd to call urgent meeting to solve Cristiano Ronaldo problem

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his old club to sort out their issues up front in the same way that Sir Alex Ferguson once did when Robin van Persie’s skills weren’t being utilised.

The former Red Devils ace believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just needs to talk to his players and tweak things slightly, just as Ferguson used to do whenever there were small details that weren’t quite right in his team.

Ferdinand expects Solskjaer will be looking to do something similar, as Ferguson made this a habit even when things were going well in his time in charge at Old Trafford.

The former United defender used an example with Van Persie’s form when he first joined the club, and believes Solskjaer could make similar little changes to also get the best out of Ronaldo up front right now.

“Robin van Persie, when he came, we weren’t creating enough chances,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“He was still top scorer in the Premier League at the time, but I think about ten games in, the manager put a video on, calls a meeting, and kept stopping it and saying “look, he’s f**king running, he’s in!” …next clip, “can you not pass it to him, Carrick, Scholesy?”

“There’s little nuisances in games that can change things for you. We’ve got one of the best attackers of the ball from wide areas, but we don’t cross the ball enough. These things can change the fortune of a team.”