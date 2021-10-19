Photo: Griezmann gets a red card to go with his brace against Liverpool

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

It’s been quite the night for Antoine Griezmann.

The French World Cup winner was back playing in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool and, after the Rojiblancos had gone 2-0 down to the Reds after just 13 minutes, it was Griezmann who brought the hosts right back in contention in the tie with a quick fire double.

MORE: Gary Neville’s bold prediction

With the scores 2-2 at half-time, the game was in the balance, though the scales were tipped in Liverpool’s favour when Griezmann was involved again, this time with a high boot to Roberto Firmino’s head, an action that saw him shown a straight red card.

More Stories Antoine Griezmann Firmino Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.