It’s been quite the night for Antoine Griezmann.

The French World Cup winner was back playing in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool and, after the Rojiblancos had gone 2-0 down to the Reds after just 13 minutes, it was Griezmann who brought the hosts right back in contention in the tie with a quick fire double.

With the scores 2-2 at half-time, the game was in the balance, though the scales were tipped in Liverpool’s favour when Griezmann was involved again, this time with a high boot to Roberto Firmino’s head, an action that saw him shown a straight red card.