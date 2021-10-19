Everton midfield general Abdoulaye Doucoure could be set for a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injury.

Paul Joyce, Northern Football correspondent for The Times and Sunday Times said on his Twitter page that Everton are worried about Doucoure being sidelined for a “lengthy period” as he recovers from a broken foot.

Everton concerned Abdoulaye Doucoure is facing lengthy time out with broken foot . — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 19, 2021

Doucoure played the full 90 minutes against West Ham United at the weekend, where his team lost 1-0 because of an Angelo Ogbonna near-post header at a corner.

But now the club fears that Doucoure could be set for a long spell on the sidelines, as he is added to an injury list already containing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has played some scintillating football this season and has had a direct hand in six Premier League goals for The Toffees, including two goals and four assists.

Since joining Everton from then relegated Watford in September 2020, Doucoure has been a mainstay under both Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez when he has been fit.

Doucoure has made 43 appearances for Everton so far, scoring five times and assisting with another seven.