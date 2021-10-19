It was a lightning start at the Wanda Metropolitano for Liverpool, as Mo Salah continued his incredible form against Atletico Madrid.

In what was expected to be their toughest Champions League assignment of the group stage, the Reds came firing out of the blocks, taking the game to their hosts at every opportunity.

After seven minutes, their appeared to be no danger to Atleti when the Egyptian King picked up the ball out wide.

As so many other teams have found, you back off him at your peril, and the striker tip-toed his way through what seemed like the entire Atleti defence before unleashing a great strike to open the scoring.

Pictures from beIN Sports