There’s no doubting that Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side have got the bit back between their teeth again this season.

An epic win over a strong Atletico Madrid side is one of the results of the group stage, and puts the Reds in pole position to finish top of Group B, a group that they lead by five points already and with just three games left to play.

In the Premier League, the German has overseen a series of high-quality performances too.

At the time of writing, they sit second in the table just a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Their recent 5-0 win at Watford demonstrated that they’re not in the mood for pleasantries either this season, all that they want is to get the job done.

Arguably, that’s been made a lot easier by the return of the towering Dutchman, Virgil van Dijk, as well as Mo Salah being in the form of his life.

All in all, if the squad can remain relatively injury free, there’s every chance of silverware at season’s end as Klopp continues to hit the managerial sweet spot that’s needed to keep command of a team of winners.