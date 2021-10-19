Juventus star instructs Mino Raiola to negotiate shock move to Barcelona

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly requested his super-agent Mino Raiola to try and engineer him a shock move to Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish journalist Miquel Blazquez, who has claimed the Juventus centre-back is looking for a way out of Turin.

De Ligt, 22, joined ‘The Old Lady’ in 2019 following a £77m move from Dutch side Ajax.

Since his arrival in Italy, the commanding young defender has gone on to feature in 83 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals, along the way.

The player currently has three years left on his contract.

