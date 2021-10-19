Juventus star instructs Mino Raiola to negotiate shock move to Barcelona

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly requested his super-agent Mino Raiola to try and engineer him a shock move to Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish journalist Miquel Blazquez, who has claimed the Juventus centre-back is looking for a way out of Turin.

?Matthijs de Ligt se ha ofrecido al Barça. Mino Raiola, que representa al central de la Juventus, ya está trabajando para buscarle equipo lejos de Turín. Su opción favorita es venir a Barcelona para vestir de azulgrana. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/tBNMeIPeWR — Miquel Blázquez (@BlazquezFont) October 19, 2021

De Ligt, 22, joined ‘The Old Lady’ in 2019 following a £77m move from Dutch side Ajax.

MORE: Worrying reports Ligue 2 player arrested for sexual activities with underage prostitutes

Since his arrival in Italy, the commanding young defender has gone on to feature in 83 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals, along the way.

The player currently has three years left on his contract.