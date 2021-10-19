Liverpool rival Manchester United for potential €60million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international has shone at Elland Road and also really caught the eye at Euro 2020 this summer, showing that he’s perhaps ready to step up to playing on a bigger stage.

The Daily Star have linked Phillips as a target for Manchester United in recent times, and now Todo Fichajes report that Liverpool are also looking at him in a deal that would likely cost around €60million.

Phillips looks an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play, and could end up being the ideal long-term successor to club captain Jordan Henderson with the quality and intelligence he brings to that midfield role.

It’s easy to see why Man Utd have also been linked with the 25-year-old in recent times as he looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on Fred, who has not been at his best this season in what generally looks like an area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Liverpool, however, must surely be the more tempting destination for a player like Phillips right now, with the Reds recently enjoying success in big competitions like the Champions League and the Premier League, whereas United haven’t won a trophy since 2017, or a league title since 2013.

Many top players have moved to United and ended up going backwards, and Phillips won’t want to go down the route of the likes of Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez.