As with the last time that they met in the Champions League, the match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool was an instant classic.

The Reds had raced into a two-goal lead thanks to a piece of individual brilliance from Mo Salah and a stunning volley from Naby Keita.

They were soon pegged back, however, as Antoine Griezmann bagged a brace inside 14 first-half minutes.

Soon after the break Griezmann was in the thick of the action again, only this time it was to receive a red card from the referee after his high boot connected with the side of Roberto Firmino’s head.

MORE: Gary Neville’s bold prediction

Salah would go on and put Liverpool back in the lead from the spot, and late on, the hosts were also awarded a spot-kick by the official, given them a chance to draw level.

However, after being asked to consult the pitch side monitor, the decision was reversed with Liverpool going on to claim victory.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool fans will love this as Jurgen Klopp gleefully waves at Simeone as he scarpers at full time Video: Mbappe skies penalty after denying Messi the chance for a hat-trick Video: Salah adds another from the penalty spot to put Liverpool ahead again at Atletico

That has clearly irked a number of football fans, who took to Twitter to vent their anger about the Reds getting away with it thanks to the technology.

Small club would be trophyless without VAR!!! LiVARpool ruining football once again pic.twitter.com/1Nzc5zS9E5 — Kai ?? (@BlueCitizenn) October 19, 2021

liVARpool.

6 CL and all robbed. — Lucas Andrade ?? (@lucaswandrade1) October 19, 2021

LiVAARpool being LiVAARpool ? — PRIDE OF LONDON ??? (@aubamerang) October 19, 2021