‘What was the point’ – These Liverpool fans are furious that Fabinho isn’t starting against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool could go some way to sealing top spot in Group B of the Champions League with a win at the Wanda Metropolitano against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Reds are in great form domestically and in Europe, though the match against the Rojiblancos represents one of their toughest assignments of the campaign so far.

Two wins from two already in the group sees Jurgen Klopp’s side in pole position, but the German and his charges won’t need any reminding of just what awaits them after Diego Simeone’s side dumped them out of the competition on the final night before the first lockdown in March 2020.

MORE: Gary Neville’s bold prediction

It’s sure to be a real battle Royale, and to that end, Liverpool will need warrior like performances from their players.

One who can normally be relied upon to provide exactly that is Fabinho, but Klopp has left him out of the starting line up.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cole Palmer makes it four as Man City run riot in Brugge
Video: Kyle Walker scores Man City’s third to take Champions League tie away from Club Brugge
Newcastle United fans warned about offending new owners’ sensibilities

After being rested against Watford, some fans are clearly angry that he hasn’t been included from the start.

More Stories Diego Simeone Fabinho Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.