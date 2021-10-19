Liverpool could go some way to sealing top spot in Group B of the Champions League with a win at the Wanda Metropolitano against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Reds are in great form domestically and in Europe, though the match against the Rojiblancos represents one of their toughest assignments of the campaign so far.

Two wins from two already in the group sees Jurgen Klopp’s side in pole position, but the German and his charges won’t need any reminding of just what awaits them after Diego Simeone’s side dumped them out of the competition on the final night before the first lockdown in March 2020.

It’s sure to be a real battle Royale, and to that end, Liverpool will need warrior like performances from their players.

? ???? ???? ? How we line up for #ATMLIV ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2021

One who can normally be relied upon to provide exactly that is Fabinho, but Klopp has left him out of the starting line up.

After being rested against Watford, some fans are clearly angry that he hasn’t been included from the start.

What was the point of Fabinho going to Spain to isolate if he isn’t even gonna play? — Bendybfest (@BenHolmeDybfest) October 19, 2021

Fabinho not starting? — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) October 19, 2021

good team but fabinho????? — Eden (@theKloppEnd_) October 19, 2021