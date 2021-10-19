After what was slow burn for 30 minutes of Man City’s Champions League tie against Club Brugge, the match burst into life.

Joao Cancelo had given the visitors a vital lead on the half hour thanks to Phil Foden’s delicious ball over the top, before a quick burst from Riyad Mahrez right on half-time saw him upended in the box and given a chance to extend City’s lead.

The winger composed himself before stepping up and coolly slotting home the spot-kick to put Pep Guardiola’s side in complete control.

Pictures from beIN Sports