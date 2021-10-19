Video: Riyad Mahrez wins and scores penalty to put Man City in control of Champions League tie

Manchester City
After what was slow burn for 30 minutes of Man City’s Champions League tie against Club Brugge, the match burst into life.

Joao Cancelo had given the visitors a vital lead on the half hour thanks to Phil Foden’s delicious ball over the top, before a quick burst from Riyad Mahrez right on half-time saw him upended in the box and given a chance to extend City’s lead.

The winger composed himself before stepping up and coolly slotting home the spot-kick to put Pep Guardiola’s side in complete control.

