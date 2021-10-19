Although Tuesday evening’s Champions League fixture isn’t quite a ‘must-win’ for Manchester City, the need to overhaul Club Brugge is obvious and probably explains why Pep Guardiola has gone for a strong starting XI in Belgium.

One glaring omission is Raheem Sterling, but that’s now becoming a common occurrence and hints at why the player potentially needs a move elsewhere if he wants to reignite his career.

The premier European competition has become a thorn in Guardiola’s side ever since he left Barcelona, and the loss against Chelsea in last season’s final will have undoubtedly hurt the Catalan.

MORE: Gary Neville’s bold prediction

With two games played, City are, unexpectedly, down in third position, with Brugge just above them in second and a point ahead.

It is by no means a terrible situation to be in, though a win would be preferred. Defeat would place them four points behind and relying on Brugge and PSG to drop points in order for them to qualify for the knockout stages.

In the meantime, Man City’s fans are clear that Sterling has to move to pastures new, after being left out of a big game once again.

Sterling has to leave. He can’t get a kick ? — Persico ? #FSGOUT (@Maneapologist1) October 19, 2021

Why isn’t Sterling playing?????????? — Jack ? (@jackcoyi1) October 19, 2021

No Raz needs to start on the right — Try Hard Stopper (@StopperTry) October 19, 2021

SMH, no Gundo, Zinny, Sterling or Jesus — Hybrid 8/10 (@emperor_teejhay) October 19, 2021