Video: Man City go nap in the Champions League as Mahrez makes it five against Club Brugge

In the end it was an easy night’s work for Pep Guardiola’s Man City side in the Champions League.

Club Brugge started the tie ahead of their visitors, but by the end of the match were leapfrogged by them after a magnificent goal scoring performance from the Citizens.

Joao Cancelo had opened the scoring before a Riyad Mahrez spot-kick had put them in control before the break.

Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer, with his first-ever Champions League goal, had put City in complete control, before Fernandinho’s simple late ball over the top gave Mahrez the easiest of finishes for the fifth.

