Manchester City taking a big gamble with €80m transfer decision

Manchester City are reportedly ready to cash in on England forward Raheem Sterling amid transfer rumours linking him with Barcelona.

The former Liverpool man has rather harshly fallen down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s side in recent times, despite making great contributions towards the club’s success in recent years.

Sterling has scored an impressive 115 goals in 303 appearances in all competitions for Man City, with his performances earning him three Premier League winners’ medals, alongside numerous other major honours.

Still, a report from Marca now claims City would accept just €80million to let Sterling go, with Barcelona again mentioned as potential suitors for the 26-year-old.

With Sergio Aguero leaving in the summer and Ferran Torres now injured, this is surely the time for Guardiola to be making Sterling a key part of his plans again.

City don’t need the money, so why risk unsettling such a top player by putting a price on him? €80m is surely affordable for a number of top clubs around Europe, who would count themselves very lucky to have a talent like Sterling.

The England international often seems to keep on needing to prove himself to critics in the media, and it’s unfortunate that he’s once again being poorly treated, now by his club as well.

Make no mistake about it, City are taking a big risk here by seemingly inviting offers for a top performer like Sterling.