Manchester United could reportedly be ready to keep Cristiano Ronaldo happy by replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his preferred choice for the dugout.

According to El Chiringuito, the Red Devils have already moved quickly to contact former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on the recommendation of their star player.

This isn’t too surprising considering the team’s poor form under Solskjaer at the moment, whereas Ronaldo and Zidane enjoyed tremendous success together for many years in Madrid.

See below for the tweet from El Chiringuito, which suggests Man Utd already seem to be ready to step up efforts to hire Zidane to replace Solskjaer…

??¡Exclusinda! #Inda: "El UNITED ha llamado a ZIDANE por recomendación de Cristiano Ronaldo". #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/ppWzjjL8mM — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 18, 2021

It would be interesting to see how the French tactician fared at Old Trafford, as the challenge would undoubtedly be very different to the one he had with Los Blancos.

For one thing, Zidane would no longer be working with Ronaldo at his peak, with the 36-year-old arguably not surrounded by a good enough team to accommodate his lack of running and pressing these days.

Zidane has also never managed in the Premier League before, which is generally considered far more competitive than La Liga, where his Real side were up against an in-decline Barcelona.

Here, Zidane would have to contend with a host of top sides, including Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, while the likes of Leicester City and West Ham are also better teams than you generally see outside the big three in the Spanish top flight.