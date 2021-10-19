Manchester United are reportedly feeling “flat” after their latest poor results and performances.

That’s according to a report from the Times, with the mood at Man Utd clearly not good ahead of some hugely important fixtures coming up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician is already under huge pressure, and it looks like he’s going to struggle to lift the morale of his players following the nature of their 4-2 defeat away to Leicester City at the weekend.

United now face a challenging game against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night, before then taking on rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Needless to say, it’s vital that Solskjaer can get a run of results together or he’s surely going to be edging closer to the exit door.

With the mood at United clearly not at all good, it’s now arguably the biggest challenge he’s had since he took the job.

We’ll have to see if Solskjaer can truly get the best out of these players as signs perhaps start to show that they’re losing faith in him as their manager.