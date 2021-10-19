Darren Bent has urged Manchester United to follow the example of Chelsea in replacing their current manager with a better one.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa player spoke about the relationships Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard have with the respective club owners, but went on to explain how one was replaced for the sake of the club and the other should follow suit.

Man Utd have a proud history of sticking with their managers, as they most notably did with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson despite his slow start to life at the club, but Bent has now suggested they should be more like Chelsea.

You can see the full video below:

? “Abramovich sacked a club legend for the good of the club & wins the #UCL.” ? “#CFC got the right coach in and they went on to win it. I think #MUFC need to do the same with Solskjaer!” Darren Bent believes Man United need to get rid of Solskjaer for someone better… pic.twitter.com/db2tg4DHgL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 19, 2021

As Bent said, Lampard the player was undoubtedly a club legend, but in terms of being a manager, he was doing ok but not fantastic. He allowed Chelsea to oversee a period of transition during which the club also had a transfer ban and helped Chelsea blood a host of new players including current first-team players Mason Mount and Reece James.

However, results were never as good as they could have been, as Lampard was subsequently replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went on to win the Champions League with them later that season.

Bent credited Solskjaer’s work to bring the ‘feel-good factor’ back to Man United, and it’s safe to say this was the case after the opening game against Leeds.

But results have since gone south, and Solskjaer is facing more pressure than he ever has before.

The signings made in the summer brought an expectation with them, but they have also brought new tactical problems that are proving difficult to solve for the Norwegian.

Solskjaer has some big decisions to make in the coming weeks with so many big games coming up as well. Although if Solskjaer doesn’t make the right calls, the board could end up making the most important one.