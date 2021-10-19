It may have taken Manchester City half an hour to open the scoring against Club Brugge in their Tuesday evening Champions League tie, but the goal, when it came, was worth the wait.

Pep Guardiola’s side were dominating the possession, as expected, and not allowing their hosts a single shot on goal.

A slick passing move helped to open up the space and then a ball over the top from Phil Foden for Joao Cancelo saw him execute a simple finish to put the Premier League champions in command.

