It was a chance for Leo Messi to claim his first-ever Paris Saint-Germain hat-trick after being set up by Kylian Mbappe and scoring PSG’s third goal from the penalty spot.

However, the Argentinian passed up the opportunity to take home the match ball when the Ligue Un side were awarded another penalty late on against RB Leipzig in their Champions League tie.

Mbappe confidently stepped up in his stead but skied the ball well over the bar.

Fortunately for the World Cup winner, the miss didn’t prove costly as PSG still ran out 3-2 winners.

Messi lets Mbappé take the penalty even though he’s on a hat-trick… Mbappé absolutely skies it ? Neymar’s reaction says it all.#UCL pic.twitter.com/LrWcEhYbYa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.